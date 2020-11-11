Eva Longoria Apologizes About Confusing Comment About Black Women

Actress Eva Longoria is apologizing for a comment she made about turnout during the recent election.

In an MSNBC interview, Longoria said, “The women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia, what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout, in every state, and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to three-to-one.”

The comment was not well-received and people jumped online to share their unhappiness with her comments.

Eva Longoria under fire after her interview with @MSNBC about Biden’s victory: “The women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women are the real heroines here,” pic.twitter.com/VBcgdTq3cr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2020

“Watching this back I can see that this sounds like I’m comparing Latinas to Black women, which I would never do. I was comparing Latinas to their male counterparts, but my wording was not clear and I deeply regret that…

“Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women deserve a standing ovation for the work they have done year after year!! Over 90% of black women showed up for Biden. Finally, Black women shouldn’t have to do it alone. Latinas, many who identify as Afro Latina, and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together we are unstoppable! Again, so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part!”