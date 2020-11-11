CLOSE
Eva Longoria Apologizes About Confusing Comment About Black Women

US model and actress Eva Longoria arrive

Source: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty

Actress Eva Longoria is apologizing for a comment she made about turnout during the recent election.

In an MSNBC interview, Longoria said, “The women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia, what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout, in every state, and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to three-to-one.”

The comment was not well-received and people jumped online to share their unhappiness with her comments.

Watching this back I can see that this sounds like I'm comparing Latinas to Black women, which I would never do. I was comparing Latinas to their male counterparts, but my wording was not clear and I deeply regret that… Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women deserve a standing ovation for the work they have done year after year!! Over 90% of black women showed up for Biden. Finally, Black women shouldn't have to do it alone. Latinas, many who identify as Afro Latina, and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together we are unstoppable! Again, so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part!

“Watching this back I can see that this sounds like I’m comparing Latinas to Black women, which I would never do. I was comparing Latinas to their male counterparts, but my wording was not clear and I deeply regret that…

“Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women deserve a standing ovation for the work they have done year after year!! Over 90% of black women showed up for Biden. Finally, Black women shouldn’t have to do it alone. Latinas, many who identify as Afro Latina, and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together we are unstoppable! Again, so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part!”

I'm Thankful For...

I'm Thankful For... Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part

7 photos Launch gallery

I'm Thankful For... Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part

Continue reading I’m Thankful For… Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part

I'm Thankful For... Black Women Praise Their Favorite Body Part

[caption id="attachment_3240036" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Creative Services / creative services[/caption] When was the last time you gave yourself a compliment? Like looked in the mirror and found a part of your body you audibly loved? If you're like me, and in a constant state of body devaluation, talking kindly about yourself is an act of work. As we approach my favorite time of year, the holidays, we are reminded to be thankful for the things we so often take for granted. Especially amid a pandemic that has rendered us, for the most part, homebound and some of us dealing with other issues like financial ruin, the death of a loved one and mounting anxiety that doesn't believe in taking PTO. Someone tell sis to take a break!  Last year, when life was a bit more normal, I gave birth to my baby girl via emergency c-section and I was in awe of what my body could do. I remember waking up in unexplainable pain, the moment it began to subside, holding my baby and eventually walking again. I carried life and made the milk to sustain that life. Whereas my breasts were primarily used for sexual pleasure and filling out blouses, they became ducts for providing my baby with nutrient-rich milk she drank for the first three months of her life. I gained a scar and some stretch marks on a stomach I complained about before, but more importantly, I gained a new appreciation for my body and its various parts. As someone who is used to being her own worst critic, I challenged a handful of women to reflect on a body part they are thankful for. Here are their responses.

Close