Check Out “Selma” At Durham Bulls Athletic Park

Selma Marches

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

BNB and Candid Yams have partnered together to curate black cinema at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park! Sponsored by PNC! Join us !

About this Event

Beats n Bars Festival and Candid Yams have partnered together to curate black cinema at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park sponsored by PNC Bank. Our mission is to use edutainment tools such as film, community therapy discussions, and food to facilitate impactful conversation centered around rebuilding healthy relationships and solidarity with the African American community. Since watching movies is a form of entertainment and education we’ve selected a list of movies that will help display African American culture on different spectrums, educate for social awareness for those not of the diaspora and help influence, inspire and empower to create change.

DBAP Rules and Regulations:

https://www.milb.com/durham/events/rules-and-regulations

+ Ballpark Gate opens at 6pm, Talk: 7:00, Movie Start 7:30pm!

+ All movies are $10 per person, all kids under 10 Free . All persons entering stadium need tickets.

+ Social distancing is maintained with lawn pods that fit a max of 10 people per pod.

+Food Trucks will be on-sight as well as concessions.

Thursday, November 12: Selma (PG-13)

FMI: info@beatsnbarsfestival.com

Details here.

