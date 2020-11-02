CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Orange County COVID-19 Testing Dates

Urban One: Digital Covid19 Landing Page_July 2020

Source: Urban One: Digital Covid19 Landing Page_July 2020 / Ione Digital – cs

COVID-19 testing hosted by the Orange County Health Department is done with no out of pocket cost (insurance will be billed). Testing is conducted by two different vendors, StarMed Healthcare and Optum. We do not require a doctors note/referral, and we will test everyone with or without symptoms. People of all ages can be tested. We have interpreters on site and capacity to do virtual interpretation.

***Testing events may be cancelled during inclement weather***

Weekday testing:

COVID-19 testing is available every weekday Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm at Whitted Human Services Center at 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough NC 27278. Pre-registration is encouraged and may be done online. Select Orange County when registering: https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed

There will be a few exceptions due to holidays, weather conditions, or other events. Please check our calendar below for testing dates.

Weekly testing events:

Wednesdays, alternating between R-7 Parking lot and Nash Parking Lot (please make sure to enter through Wilson Street) (combined flyer EnglishSpanish):

Monthly testing events:

Every 3rd Saturday at Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Every 4th Saturday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church

W Magazine Celebrates Its 'Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes with Audi, Dior, and Dom Perignon

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

Continue reading 5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

5 Times Tracee Ellis Ross' Transcendent Style Gave Us Life

[caption id="attachment_3062627" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Source: Donato Sardella / Getty[/caption] No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default. Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look. The last couple of years have been very productive for Tracee. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is filming both Blackish and her spinoff show Mixedish.  She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.  Ross will also be given her fashion flowers and award "The Fashion Icon of 2020" honors at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards. As we enter her 48th year of life, we’re reminiscing over five times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID , Orange County , testing

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 4 hours ago
11.02.20
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 4 hours ago
11.02.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 1 day ago
11.01.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 days ago
10.31.20
11 items
11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
3 items
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: Ciara Channels Cardi B…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Freeway Reveals His Son Has Passed Away #RIP
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Close