New Scam Uses Fake U.S. Postal Service Money Orders

Scammers have a new scam they’re trying to get you to fall for.
People are getting packages in their mailboxes that contain money orders from the postal service that amount to thousands of dollars. There’s a note telling you that you’ve been selected as a mystery shopper and instructs you to deposit the money orders to buy gift cards. You’re then instructed to spend at least $1600.
A few days later, you discover that the money orders aren’t real and that you’ve been scammed.
Apparently, the scam has become more popular in our area recently. One thing you can do is take any money orders you receive to the postal service to determine if they’re real.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark