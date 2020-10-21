CLOSE
All Of The Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Are Moving To Apple TV+ This Year

We won’t get all of our Charlie Brown holiday specials on tv this year. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” are all moving to Apple TV.

Thankfully, the streaming service is giving us a chance to check out our holiday favorites for free. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Halloween special will be available for free on the Apple TV+ service from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to customers for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.

For more information about Apple TV+, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple/ and see the full list of supported devices.

 

 

The peaches were in full bloom this weekend as 250 famous friends and family gathered to watch Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill say "I do" at the illustrious Governors Town Club in Atlanta. The fashion-forward night was full of looks that were awe-inspiring. Not to be outdone by her co-stars, Cynthia donned not one, but two stunning gowns by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. Her hair was styled by Gail Hudson and her flawless makeup was executed by Alexandra Butler. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNw5Rspgvz/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNPSeisk3A/ After exchanging nuptials, the former supermodel changed from her blush-hued gown to her reception gown, which was captured on her daughter Noelle Robinson's Instagram stories. Cynthia was ready to party with her hip hugging, floor-length dress, which featured sheer sequin paneling down the sides with a plunging neckline. She switched out her up-do for a long free flowing tresses. Bailey and Hill made sure to have "strict" precautions in place to ensure the safety of their guests. Ahead of the wedding, Bailey and Hill hired a team to perform a deep clean to the venue. And before entering the ceremony, guests were required to have their temperature checks and asked to wash their hands. Once inside, they will be spaced out according to social-distancing guidelines. Mike sported two suits from Don Morphy. The suit he exchanged his vows in was silver with a photo of he and Cynthia inside and the second was a white suit with jeweled lapels. The wedding party consisted of Cynthia's RHOA castmates Eva, Kandi and Kenya Moore and "Daily Pop" host Justin Sylvester as her Bridesman. Noticeably absent was Cynthia's former best friend NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes. Peach adjacent star Shamea Morton shimmered in a black dress with a see through bodice made by the Ivy Showroom. "Good Morning New Orleans Anchor" Tamica Lee wore a Pedram Couture form fitting dress with a net top and feathers adorning her arms and around the bottom. Sheree Whitfield also followed the feather trend with a high split dress covered in them. With so many fabulous looks, we had to bring you our five favorite looks from the star-studded ceremony. Keep scrolling to see who made the list.

 

