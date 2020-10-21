All Of The Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Are Moving To Apple TV+ This Year

We won’t get all of our Charlie Brown holiday specials on tv this year. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” are all moving to Apple TV.
Thankfully, the streaming service is giving us a chance to check out our holiday favorites for free. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Halloween special will be available for free on the Apple TV+ service from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to customers for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.
For more information about Apple TV+, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple/ and see the full list of supported devices.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark