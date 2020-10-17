View Sample Ballot And Research Your Candidates Before Heading To The Polls

Before you head to the polls, you might want to consider printing out your sample ballot and researching your candidates. Take your sample ballot to the voting location with you and you’ll be able to get through your voting a little more quickly.
- Click on the link below.
- Enter your voter information.
- Print sample ballot.
- Research candidates.
- Go vote!
Search for your sample ballot here.
