CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Questions About Free Breakfast & Lunch In Wake County Public Schools?

Dallas ISD Lunch

Source: dallasisd.org / dallasisd.org

As parents, do you have questions about free breakfast and lunch?

 

 

Are the meals free?

Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students. Students will not need to provide their student ID in order to get a meal. Meals are limited to one breakfast and one lunch per student per day.

What will be served for breakfast and lunch?

All meals follow a meal pattern outlined by the USDA to provide complete and nutritious meals for students. These meals are carefully designed to meet the specific needs of students. Each breakfast includes whole grains, a fruit, and milk. Each lunch includes a whole grain item, meat or meat alternative, fruit and/or vegetables, and a milk. Menus are available at wcpss.net/menus.This menu may change due to item availability.

If your child has special diet needs, please contact Konnie Tran at ktran@wcpss.net.

How will meals be provided while my child is learning remotely?

Meals will continue to be served at curbside feeding locations for students who are learning remotely, including all students in Virtual Academy. You may pick up a meal for your child at the site that is most convenient for you by completing this form. Meals are limited to one breakfast and one lunch per student each day. Please visit wcpss.net/food for updates on locations and serving times.

More details here.

 

NBC's "76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals

10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

Continue reading 10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

  [caption id="attachment_3196953" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty[/caption] Taraji P. Henson shows no signs of slowing down. At 50-years-young, the actress, author, and hair care expert has done so much. Since her breakthrough role as Yvette in Baby Boy, Taraji has honed monumental roles that have earned her several awards. She has 1 Golden Globe Award, 1 Screen Actors Guild Award, 1 Critics Choice Award, 2 Black Reel Awards, 6 BET awards, and 10 NAACP Awards. When Taraji isn't killing' it on screen, she's helping Black women get gather their edges with her new hair care line TPH by Taraji P. Henson. Months before the launch, she teased her instagram followers with photos of her thick, long, lavish hair. Although the brand is in it's freshman year, it has been met with great reviews. When it comes to fashion, Taraji works with only the best. Jason Bolden is her go-to stylist. Together, the pair create looks that keep the people talking. Jason likes to put Taraji in outfits that accentuate her long legs. Hairstylist extraordinaire Tym Wallace has been known to work his magical fingers in Taraji's locs. From wigs to natural tresses, her mane is always done to perfection. Today marks Taraji's 50th rotation around the sun. Her contribution to the Black community goes far beyond acting roles, great fashion, and hair care products. She uses her voice to amplify those who go unheard. She really is a gem on, and off the red carpet. In honor of her 50th birthday, we're counting down 10 times Taraji gave us fashion goals.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

breakfast , lunch , Wake County Schools

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 items
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop…
 9 mins ago
10.16.20
Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign
Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now…
 5 hours ago
10.16.20
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy:…
 5 hours ago
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…
 22 hours ago
10.16.20
Dr. Jason Johnson Addresses Early Voter Suppression &…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To Cardi B. Taking…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Trey Songz Gives COVID Update, Talks ‘Back Home,’…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive
Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 1 day ago
10.15.20
Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has A Voting Message…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Senator Kamala Harris Speaks On Health Care, HBCUs,…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
“That Was My Best Friend” Kenneth Walker Speaks…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Kirk Franklin Explains Why He Thinks Religion Can…
 2 days ago
10.14.20
Close