Questions About Free Breakfast & Lunch In Wake County Public Schools?

As parents, do you have questions about free breakfast and lunch?
Are the meals free?
Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students. Students will not need to provide their student ID in order to get a meal. Meals are limited to one breakfast and one lunch per student per day.
What will be served for breakfast and lunch?
All meals follow a meal pattern outlined by the USDA to provide complete and nutritious meals for students. These meals are carefully designed to meet the specific needs of students. Each breakfast includes whole grains, a fruit, and milk. Each lunch includes a whole grain item, meat or meat alternative, fruit and/or vegetables, and a milk. Menus are available at wcpss.net/menus.This menu may change due to item availability.
If your child has special diet needs, please contact Konnie Tran at ktran@wcpss.net.
How will meals be provided while my child is learning remotely?
Meals will continue to be served at curbside feeding locations for students who are learning remotely, including all students in Virtual Academy. You may pick up a meal for your child at the site that is most convenient for you by completing this form. Meals are limited to one breakfast and one lunch per student each day. Please visit wcpss.net/food for updates on locations and serving times.
