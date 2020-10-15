Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Recalled Over Bacteria Concerns

Some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes have been recalled due to concerns about bacteria.
A statement on the website reads:
“We understand you may have questions about the recall of specific lots of Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle® GentlePlus Flushable Wipes, and we’ve provided answers to the most commonly asked questions below. If you do not find the answer you need, please contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team via ‘Contact Us’ or at 1-800-414-0165 regarding this recall. We are available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm CT and 8 am – 6 pm CT Saturday and Sunday. No other Cottonelle® branded products are subject to this recall, and Flushable Wipes with codes not included in the recall are safe to use.”
10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'
10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'
1. Topsy and Bopsy1 of 11
2. Diana’s Emmett Till Funeral Dress2 of 11
3. Leti With The Bat3 of 11
4. Hippolyta’s Adventures4 of 11
5. Alien Lady5 of 11
6. Bessie Stringfield6 of 11
7. Leti and Tic7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9. Ruby and William9 of 11
10. Ruby's Metamorphosis10 of 11
11. Ji Ah/Kumiho11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark