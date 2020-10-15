CLOSE
Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Recalled Over Bacteria Concerns

Some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes have been recalled due to concerns about bacteria.

“We understand you may have questions about the recall of specific lots of Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle® GentlePlus Flushable Wipes, and we’ve provided answers to the most commonly asked questions below. If you do not find the answer you need, please contact Kimberly-Clark’s Consumer Service team via ‘Contact Us’ or at 1-800-414-0165 regarding this recall. We are available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm CT and 8 am – 6 pm CT Saturday and Sunday. No other Cottonelle® branded products are subject to this recall, and Flushable Wipes with codes not included in the recall are safe to use.”

[caption id="attachment_3216035" align="aligncenter" width="822"] Source: HBO / HBO[/caption] Lovecraft Country viewers tune in every week for scary sci-fi delights. It’s the horrors of the 1950’s Jim Crow era meets actual monsters, time portals, magic, and aliens. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that it’s easy to miss important details. However, one thing that can’t be overlooked is the styling. The world these characters live in is a nightmare, but their everyday wear is the epitome of style and grace.  Lovecraft Country stylist Dayna Pink (Crazy Stupid Love, Bad Boys For Life), told Harper’s Bazaar that she and her team found inspiration in real 1950’s photography, especially by Gordon Parks, and modern fabrics. The result is lots of style inspiration, which is perfect given that Halloween is right around the corner.  Halloween is going to look different this year for all of us, but don’t let it stop you from dressing up, especially if you channel Lovecraft Country. Here are 10 wardrobe moments from Lovecraft Country that you can tap into for costume ideas.

 

