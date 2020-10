Drive in movie theaters are really making a comeback!!! The Drive-In at Carraway Village in Chapel Hill will have a ribbon cutting ceremony today at 11am and then celebrate with an “Opening Night Cine Celebration” event at 7:30pm.

The drive in is located at 600 Carraway Crossing and will provide a safe, socially-distant way for families to watch movies.

