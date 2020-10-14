CLOSE
Parents Can Still Get $355 From The State Of NC If You Aren’t Required To File Taxes

Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program. The purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Parents with a qualifying dependent are scheduled to automatically receive $335 per eligible individual. The money will be sent automatically if you filed a return for 2019. You can still be eligible for the grant money if you aren’t required to file taxes based on your income.

Click here to apply for the grant.

For more information on the program, click here.

 

