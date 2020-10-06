Teach Your Kids About Financial Literacy At The Library Starting This Thursday

Join us at Sanderford Road Park for the financial literary for kids program! Financial literacy for kids is the knowledge, skills and motivation that will best prepare children to achieve their personal financial and life goals.
Registration is required. Register online via RecLink using the barcode listed. Prior to registering, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Oct. 6, 5 to 6 p.m.
Ages: 6 to 12 years old
Fee: Free
Barcode: 268526
7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week
7 photos Launch gallery
7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week
1. LUV SCRUB Mesh Body ExfoliatorSource:LUV SCRUB 1 of 7
2. Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge GelSource:Mielle Organics 2 of 7
3. Urban Hydration MistSource:other 3 of 7
4. Fenty Cream BronzerSource:Fenty 4 of 7
5. Camille Rose Naturals Curl MakerSource:Courtesy of Walmart 5 of 7
6. PURE TROPIX BRIGHTENING ELIXIRSource:Courtesy of Brand 6 of 7
7. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Black Girl Sunscreen 7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark