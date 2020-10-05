CLOSE
Chris Rock Hosted The Season Premier Of “SNL” And Was Ready With The Political Jabs

Chris Rock

Source: Busta Rhymes / Chris Rock

SNL if finally back in its home studio for the first time since the pandemic forced the show to start producing shows at home. The host for the launch of the 46th season was Chris Rock and he was ready with his Trump jokes and political observations.

That was SNL’s #1 most-watched season debut in four years and second-most-watched in 12 years. In addition to Rock hosting, we got Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest. We also got an introduction to Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, which we’ll probably see a lot of in coming weeks. Maya Rudolph was back as Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin, of course, was back as Donald Trump.

 

 

 

Close