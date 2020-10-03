Remake Of “The Witches” Features Octavia Spencer And Chris Rock

The children’s book “The Witches” by Ronald Dahl was made into a memorable movie featuring Anjelica Houston in 1990. Now it’s getting a makeover on HBO Max with Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock and Anne Hathaway.
The description reads:
Based on the timeless story, the reimagined Roald Dahl’s The Witches’is flying into your homes, premiering exclusively in the U.S. on HBO Max on October 22. Robert Zemeckis, the Oscar-winning director and master storyteller, brings a fresh sense of humor along with warmth and the unexpected to what is sure to be a Halloween favorite! It’s a wickedly funny and heartwarming tale about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, must try to stop their evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice. Roald Dahl’s The Witches is the film the whole family can enjoy together this Halloween season.
