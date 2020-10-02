CLOSE
Wake County Public Schools Update

Prep For Success Back To School Drive

Big Bus Food Truck Time Changes

Starting Monday, October 5, most of the Big Bus Food Truck locations will have different serving times. Three more locations have also been added in Wake Forest. Please take a moment to check your preferred location on wcpss.net/food for any changes to times. You can also view the map to see other locations in your immediate area.

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (P-EBT) Extended

NCDHHS has added additional P-EBT benefits for families with students receiving free or reduced-price lunch. Learn more about the extension of benefits.

Reminder: Complete our SRO Survey

Please complete our SRO Survey to help us better understand the role that Allied Universal Bike Patrol Officers and School Resource Officers (SROs) should play in keeping our schools safe and welcoming for students, staff, and visitors. You have until Friday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. to complete and submit the survey.

These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay

[caption id="attachment_3201609" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If there's one thing we know about Black culture it's that we'll proudly celebrate our Blackness on any day and any time and Tuesday's World Afro Day was another opportunity for us let our natural selves shine. World Afro Day began in 2017 and was started as a global day of change, celebration and education of the iconic afro hairstyle that helped give color to the Civil Rights Movement and has been a symbol of racial pride ever sense. The annual celebration helps reinforce the idea that African-American textured hair is beautiful and should be revered just as any other hair style in our modern culture. As we continue to fight for racial equality and end hair discrimination, World Afro Day serves as an important reminder of the unfair ridicule, microaggressions and overt racism that Black people experience because of their hair–whether in the workplace or in everyday life. To celebrate the 4th annual World Afro Day, many celebrities showed off their natural, kinky and blowed out locs on social media to draw attention and reverence for the day. Among those celebs was our good sisters Kerry Washington, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Marie Jones, Tocarra Jones and Amanda Seales, all who are no strangers to proudly showing off their natural sides. Check out these beauties rocking their natural 'fros in their Instagram posts below!

