Wake County Public Schools Update

Big Bus Food Truck Time Changes

Starting Monday, October 5, most of the Big Bus Food Truck locations will have different serving times. Three more locations have also been added in Wake Forest. Please take a moment to check your preferred location on wcpss.net/food for any changes to times. You can also view the map to see other locations in your immediate area.

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (P-EBT) Extended

NCDHHS has added additional P-EBT benefits for families with students receiving free or reduced-price lunch. Learn more about the extension of benefits.

Reminder: Complete our SRO Survey

Please complete our SRO Survey to help us better understand the role that Allied Universal Bike Patrol Officers and School Resource Officers (SROs) should play in keeping our schools safe and welcoming for students, staff, and visitors. You have until Friday, October 23 at 5:00 p.m. to complete and submit the survey.