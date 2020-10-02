Volunteers Are Needed To Deliver Meals To Durham Students

Thank you for your interest in volunteering with EAT NC! Right now, volunteers will help shuttle school meals from DPS school nutrition sites to students’ homes.
What does volunteering look like? You, the volunteer, work with our team to identify a certain number of home deliveries based on your availability and schedule. Then on your assigned day/time you will follow drive up to a DPS school, pop your trunk, receive school meals, deliver those meals to your assigned homes, text the recipients to confirm receipt, and then drive home. Each student receives 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches at a time to cover all school days in a week.
Volunteers must disinfect hands before handling any food bags or boxes, and remain masked during all handling and delivery of meals from car to door.
Additional instructions and protocols will be provided in regular volunteer email updates.
