CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Volunteers Are Needed To Deliver Meals To Durham Students

Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

Source: Reagan Elam / Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Thank you for your interest in volunteering with EAT NC! Right now, volunteers will help shuttle school meals from DPS school nutrition sites to students’ homes.

What does volunteering look like? You, the volunteer, work with our team to identify a certain number of home deliveries based on your availability and schedule. Then on your assigned day/time you will follow drive up to a DPS school, pop your trunk, receive school meals, deliver those meals to your assigned homes, text the recipients to confirm receipt, and then drive home. Each student receives 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches at a time to cover all school days in a week.

Volunteers must disinfect hands before handling any food bags or boxes, and remain masked during all handling and delivery of meals from car to door.

Additional instructions and protocols will be provided in regular volunteer email updates.

 

Street Style - Berlin - September 6, 2020

10 Shoes You'll Want To Add To Your Fall Line-Up

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Shoes You'll Want To Add To Your Fall Line-Up

Continue reading 10 Shoes You’ll Want To Add To Your Fall Line-Up

10 Shoes You'll Want To Add To Your Fall Line-Up

[caption id="attachment_3202717" align="alignnone" width="743"] Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty[/caption] Fall is here and it's time for that seasonal shine. I wasn't ready for such a fast transition, but it's time switch out those flip flops for ankle booties. I’m a huge fan of the fall because it allows me to wear a few layers and show off my fancy footwear. From thigh-high boots to Uggs, my feet thoroughly enjoy this transitional period. This season, there are a few styles you’ll want to add to your Fall lineup. Animal print boots will continue to be a staple piece for your wardrobe. You can find just about any print available in every style imaginable. Get your leopard, snakeskin, zebra, and tiger patterns in ankle booties, mid-calf length, knee-length and thigh-high boots. Sock-style ankle booties with sheer detailing are a must-have for the season. Just because the fall weather is here, doesn’t mean you have to put the toes away just yet.  Sneakers are becoming chunkier and funkier. The swollen sneaker trend is so 90’s and it’s here to dominate yet another fashion season. Look forward to seeing colorful sneakers with larger, thicker soles. In the same respect, you can find your basic, trendy kicks that will definitely keep your feet looking fresh. Stocking up on fall footwear can be a hassle. With so many available options, shoe shopping can become overwhelming. If you're not sure what to add to your fall lineup, I'm here to help you out. Take a look at 10 shoes you need this season.    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Deliver , durham , schools , volunteers

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Why The Census Is…
 20 hours ago
10.01.20
Front Page News: Will There Be Another Stimulus…
 22 hours ago
10.01.20
Post & Delete: Da Brat’s Girlfriend, Jesseca Dupart…
 24 hours ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Reads Andy Cohen &…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
13 items
Saweetie’s Mom Used To Be A Video Vixen?!…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
13 items
Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
It’s A Girl! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Close