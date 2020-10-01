Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week Is Back…And Modified

Local restaurants need our support more than ever.
The pandemic has impacted many downtown businesses, including our favorite places to eat. But kitchens are open for you to enjoy your favorite meals while supporting local businesses. Get takeout to enjoy at home or on a picnic. You can also eat outdoors in downtown so make sure to check out all of our restaurants following proper public health guidelines or purchase a gift card to save for and savor for later. Fresh menu items have been created, and staff are awaiting you with big smiles (under their masks, of course), ready to package up your meal for convenient curbside pick-up or serve outdoors.
Enjoy amazing eats while keeping yourself – and others – safe.
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a great time to support all your beloved places—and discover new ones. This year, we’ve reimagined the event, giving you more ways to celebrate Downtown Raleigh’s award-winning cuisine and go-to favs.
- Dine out at designated restaurant seating.
- Take it to go and create your own ambiance.
- Pick up a gift card and keep a great meal in your back pocket (or get one for a friend).
DINE OUT DOWNTOWN
DRA is also hosting Dine Out Downtown on the two Saturdays during Restaurant Week, October 3 & 10 from 5 – 9 pm. We’ll be closing Fayetteville Street (Morgan St to Davie St), Hargett Street (Wilmington St to Salisbury St), and Martin Street (Wilmington St to Salisbury St). The streets will be decorated with lights and art, and will have tables and chairs where you can enjoy your restaurant takeout and expanded outdoor dining spaces. Free parking in city lots will be available on Wilmington St.
Nearby restaurants include:
Benny Capitale’s
Bittersweet
Capital Club 16
Carroll’s Kitchen
Garland
ORO
Raleigh Times
Raleigh Raw
Slice Pie
Sono
Subway
We know you’re out of meal ideas. So, celebrate with us during Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week Reimagined.
Reminder: If you choose to come downtown, please remember to wear your mask, keep socially distanced by six feet, and adhere to local laws and each restaurant’s requests.
