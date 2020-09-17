CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Sybil Wilkes: A Divine 9 Leadership Roundtable — Voter Motivation & Activation Strategy

Award-winning journalist and broadcast maven Sybil Wilkes has partnered with the Divine 9 to moderate an engaging roundtable discussion featuring Black Greek leadership from each organization. The unprecedented event will highlight the Divine 9’s 45-day election season strategy focused on harnessing the group’s collective influence to Inform, Empower and activate the African American community to vote.

Panelists include:

Everett B. Ward, Ph.D. – General President, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover – International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Reuben A Shelton III, Esq. – Grand Polemarch, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. David Mario – Grand Basileus, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Beverly E. Smith – National President & CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Michael E. Cristal – International President, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Rasheeda S. Liberty – International Grand Basileus, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Andre R. Manson – International Grand Polaris, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Sybil Wilkes: A Divine 9 Leadership Roundtable — Voter Motivation & Activation Strategy  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 4 hours ago
09.17.20
D.C. Black Film Festival 2020 “Reel Women” Category
 4 hours ago
09.17.20
Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens For ‘Democratic Plantation’…
 4 hours ago
09.17.20
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love…
 5 hours ago
09.17.20
Attorney Ben Crump Explains The $12M Settlement To…
 21 hours ago
09.16.20
Gary’s Tea: Black Twitter Upset That Bronny James…
 22 hours ago
09.16.20
WNBA Player Maya Moore Married The Man She…
 22 hours ago
09.16.20
LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son…
 23 hours ago
09.16.20
Teens Caught Driving Down The Highway In Stolen…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Chloe X Halle Were Forced To Wear Bad…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Andrew Gillum And Wife Open Up To Tamron…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Political Analyst Tezlyn Figaro Discusses Voting Strategy By…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
***Cover Story*** Jordyn Woods: Working Hard And Playing…
 1 day ago
09.16.20
Close