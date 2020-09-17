Sybil Wilkes: A Divine 9 Leadership Roundtable — Voter Motivation & Activation Strategy

Award-winning journalist and broadcast maven Sybil Wilkes has partnered with the Divine 9 to moderate an engaging roundtable discussion featuring Black Greek leadership from each organization. The unprecedented event will highlight the Divine 9’s 45-day election season strategy focused on harnessing the group’s collective influence to Inform, Empower and activate the African American community to vote.

Panelists include:

Everett B. Ward, Ph.D. – General President, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover – International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Reuben A Shelton III, Esq. – Grand Polemarch, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. David Mario – Grand Basileus, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Beverly E. Smith – National President & CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Michael E. Cristal – International President, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Rasheeda S. Liberty – International Grand Basileus, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Andre R. Manson – International Grand Polaris, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

