North Carolina Launches Absentee Ballot Tracking Service

North Carolina voters who vote by mail can now track the status of their absentee ballot with a new online service called BallotTrax.

It’s one of three ways voters who cast their ballot by mail in North Carolina can ensure their ballot has been received by the county board of elections, without leaving their homes.

The BallotTrax service launched Friday, September 11, and is available through links on the State Board of Elections’ website, NCSBE.gov.

“BallotTrax allows North Carolina voters to keep tabs on their mail-in absentee ballot from the comfort of their home,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “By tracking their ballot, the voter can have peace of mind that their ballot was received by their county board of elections.”

BallotTrax allows voters with valid absentee ballot requests to create an account. (Note: Voters who do not vote by mail will not be able to use BallotTrax.) With an account, voters will be able to:

Log in to view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. This includes confirmation that the county board of elections has received the request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that the completed ballot has been received by the county board of elections.

Learn if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the county board of elections will provide information to the voter on how to correct the issue.

Sign up for email, text, and/or voice alerts for status updates.

If you request a ballot by mail, you're now able to track your ballot online through BallotTrax! Track your ballot: https://t.co/OE3WcAvKoF#ncpol #YourVoteCountsNC pic.twitter.com/PVuKqv9ykW — NCSBE (@NCSBE) September 12, 2020

