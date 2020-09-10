CLOSE
Free Movies in the Park: Aladdin

Join us at The Park at Briar Chapel on September 11 for a free outdoor movie night! The film will begin at 8:00pm.
Due to COVID-19, temperature checks and hand santizer will be given upon arrival and the field will be grid off to maintain social distance guidelines. There is space for 50 people on the field, and 17 parking spots for people who wish to watch the movie from their car. Space is limited, this event is first come, first serve.
About Aladdin: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer, Jafar, from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom.
Rated PG for some action and peril. Subtitles will be available.
Friday, September 11th, 2020, at 8 p.m., at The Park at Briar Chapel, 1014 Andrews Store Road, Pittsboro.
