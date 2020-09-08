Free Tutoring For Differently Abled Students

Interested in free, virtually tutoring for our differently abled students?
Free tutoring in partnership with th ECU Special Education Department. For students in ID Mod/Severe or Autism with cognitive component.
Monday from 4:30-5:30
Reading – September 14
Math – September 28 & October 12
Science – October 26 & November 9
Wednesday from 4:30-5:30
Reading – September 16
Math – September 30 & October 14
