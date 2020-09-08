CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Free Tutoring For Differently Abled Students

Aldine ISD & Majic 102.1

Source: Aldine ISD / Aldine ISD – Approved Image

Interested in free, virtually tutoring for our differently abled students?

 

Free tutoring in partnership with th ECU Special Education Department. For students in ID Mod/Severe or Autism with cognitive component.

Monday from 4:30-5:30

Reading – September 14

Math – September 28 & October 12

Science – October 26 & November 9

 

Wednesday from 4:30-5:30

Reading – September 16

Math – September 30 & October 14

 

Black Is King assets

10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

Continue reading 10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

[caption id="attachment_3193613" align="alignnone" width="862"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] Happy Bey-Day! Today the super star celebrates her 39th rotation around the sun. Beyonce's contribution to Black culture is monumental. She has established herself as one of the most successful, influential Black entertainers of our generation. Over the course of her career, Beyonce has won 418 awards and has been nominated for 804 awards. Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Pretty much everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She's used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. Both her and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color in efforts to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce's not raising awareness and employing people of color, she's giving back to the community. She a silent humanitarian that has likely donated millions of dollars over the course of her career. We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Often collaborating with stylist Zerina Akers, the two have been able to create magical fashion moments. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show. Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Autism , ECU , free , special education , Tutoring

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…
 1 day ago
09.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Rochester Police Officers Involved In Killing Daniel Prude…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime
 4 days ago
09.04.20
5 items
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
 4 days ago
09.04.20
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Jeff Johnson Reveals The Importance Of The 2020…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Close