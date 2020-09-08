Discover Is Giving $5 Million To Black-Owned Restaruants

Here’s your chance to help out a Black-owned restaurant that you love anywhere in the United States!
How to Nominate a Restaurant: During the Program Period, enter via Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram (each, a “Social Media Platform”), as instructed below for a chance to have the Restaurant you nominated receive a $25,000 check. PRIZES WILL ONLY BE AWARDED TO RESTAURANTS; ENTRANTS DO NOT HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN A PRIZE. The individual submitting the entry is referred to in the Official Rules as an “entrant”.
FACEBOOK METHOD OF ENTRY: You may access the Program on the Discover Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/discover. Discover will post a Program post (“Program Post”). You must post a comment on the Program Post along with the name of the Restaurant you are nominating to provide the Restaurant with one (1) entry into the Program for the corresponding Weekly Entry Period’s random drawing and any subsequent Weekly Entry Periods’ random drawing(s) (if any). Posting on the Program Post constitutes your agreement to these Official Rules. If you do not have a Facebook account, and you would like to create one for free, visit http://www.Facebook.com.
TWITTER METHOD OF ENTRY: To enter, you must tweet on Twitter or reply to a call-to-action tweet, your Restaurant nomination including @Discover, #EatItForward and #Sweepstakes and @ mention the Restaurant’s Twitter account or the name of the Restaurant you would like to nominate (“Tweet” or “entry”) to provide the Restaurant with one (1) entry into that Weekly Entry Period’s random drawing and any subsequent Weekly Entry Periods’ random drawing(s) (if any). The Tweet must include #EatItForward, #Sweepstakes and @Discover within the entry. You must have a public Twitter account. If you do not have a Twitter account, and you would like to create one for free, visit http://www.Twitter.com. Including #EatItForward and #Sweepstakes in a Tweet during the Program Period constitutes your agreement to these Official Rules.
INSTAGRAM METHOD OF ENTRY: There are two ways to enter on Instagram:
- To enter via your own post: Upload a photo taken by you related to the Restaurant you are nominating (for example, a photo at the Restaurant, food from the Restaurant, take-out, how it makes you feel, etc.) and include @Discover, #EatItForward, #Sweepstakes and @ mention the Restaurant’s Instagram account or the name of the Restaurant you would like to nominate within the photo caption to provide the Restaurant with one (1) entry into that Weekly Entry Period’s random drawing and any subsequent Weekly Entry Periods’ random drawing(s) (if any). You must have a public Instagram account. If you do not have an Instagram account, and you would like to create one for free, download the free Instagram app to your mobile device at either the Apple® App Store or the Google® Play store.
- To enter via an Influencer or Discover post: Comment on the Program-specific Influencer or Discover post with @Discover, #EatItForward and #Sweepstakes and @ mention the Restaurant’s Twitter account or the name of the Restaurant you would like to nominate to provide the Restaurant with one (1) entry into that Weekly Entry Period’s random drawing and any subsequent Weekly Entry Periods’ random drawing(s) (if any). Only comments posted on Sponsor-selected Influencer accounts will be eligible.
