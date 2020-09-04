New Walgreens COVID-19 Testing Location In Durham

Walgreens is offering no-cost, contactless COVID-19 testing at select locations in partnership with the PWNHealth provider network.*
Testing is at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and federal guidelines. At the testing locations, Walgreens pharmacy team oversees patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test.
How it works:
- Complete a quick screening.
- If you’re eligible, you’ll choose a location and time for your COVID-19 testing appointment.
- At the testing location, remain in your vehicle with the window rolled up.
- A Walgreens pharmacy team member will help you perform the test yourself using a nasal swab.
- Your test results and contact information will be sent to PWNHealth.
- Get results from PWNHealth.†
10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game
1. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE ESSENCE BEST IN BLACK FASHION AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE VANITY FAIR X SAKS BEST DRESSED EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE STUDIO 189 SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION SPRING 2020 SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BOOHOO CELEBRATES NYFW CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BALMAIN COCKTAIL PARTY, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE BILLBOARD WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE R13 SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE PALM ANGELS FASHION SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. JUSTINE SKYE AT THE MICHAEL KORS FW20 RUNWAY SHOW, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
