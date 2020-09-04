CLOSE
New Walgreens COVID-19 Testing Location In Durham

Walgreens is offering no-cost, contactless COVID-19 testing at select locations in partnership with the PWNHealth provider network.*
Testing is at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and federal guidelines. At the testing locations, Walgreens pharmacy team oversees patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test.
How it works:
  1. Complete a quick screening.
  2. If you’re eligible, you’ll choose a location and time for your COVID-19 testing appointment.
  3. At the testing location, remain in your vehicle with the window rolled up.
  4. A Walgreens pharmacy team member will help you perform the test yourself using a nasal swab.
  5. Your test results and contact information will be sent to PWNHealth.
  6. Get results from PWNHealth.†

 

 

