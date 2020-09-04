CLOSE
How About Some Free Art This Evening In Raleigh?

Chalkboard Paint

Source: Mark Burstyn / Getty

See artist Darius Quarles’ spotlight show on First Friday, September 4th from 6-9PM!

About this Event

Durham artist Darius Quarles creates vibrant acrylic paintings full of rhythmic linework and brushstrokes. He often paints portraits and figures, expressing them in in his own unique, illustrative style. To see these incredible paintings in person, be sure to attend his opening on First Friday, September 4th from 6-9PM. We hope to see you all there!

The Centerpiece Gallery

719 N Person St

Raleigh, NC 27604

 

Register for free here.

 

