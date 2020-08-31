CLOSE
Durham Is Offering Family-Friendly, Drive-In Movies Through December

Durham Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Durham County Memorial Stadium will offer a series of free drive-in movies for residents to enjoy from the comfort of their car. Bull City Reels on Wheels will be held on August 29 and once a month through December.

Movie goers can enjoy a movie under the stars, on a big screen at the Durham County Stadium at 750 Stadium Drive. City staff will be on-site to direct traffic and help facilitate parking. Car placement will be on a first-come, first-serve basis based on vehicle size. Times vary and the gates open one hour before show-time. See the schedule below.

To encourage social distancing and promote safety, moviegoers are asked to remain in their vehicles to enjoy the show. Patrons are required to wear masks when they are at the food truck area or the portable restrooms available on-site. Social distancing line markers will be on the ground at the food truck area and the restrooms’ entrance.

Participants can bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages or support the Durham economy by purchasing refreshments from the food truck area on-site. Sharing food between vehicles is prohibited.

There is no cost for entry to the movie, but complimentary tickets must be reserved online. Reserving your ticket online guarantees you entry to the movie. Only one ticket needed per car. We only authorize as many tickets as we have spots available for each show. Ticket registration will be available online until all spots are full or until 3 p.m. on the day of the event. No tickets will be issued at the gate.

See the additional drive-in movie screenings below:

Date: Saturday, September 26

Rain Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m. Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Movie: Hitch

Rating: PG-13

On Sale Date: Monday, September 14 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Rain Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020

Time:  7 p.m. Gates Open: 6 p.m.

Movie: Coco

Rating: PG

On Sale Date: Monday, October 12 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

 

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Rain Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Movie: The Wiz

Rating: G

On Sale Date: Monday, November 9 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

 

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Rain Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m. Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Movie: Home Alone

Rating: PG

On Sale Date: Monday, November 30 at 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Movie Sound Instructions

·         An FM tuner is required to listen to the movie in your vehicle. We do not provide radios or power.

  • Turn your key to the “accessory” position and tune your radio to the station provided at the gate and listed on the sign in front of the movie screen to hear the film.
  • There is no app to listen to the movie soundtrack; an FM tuner is required.
  • If you do not have an FM tuner in your vehicle stereo you will need to bring a portable battery-powered boombox or radio.

 

