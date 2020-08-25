Recall On Peaches Sold At Wegmans

If you’ve purchased peaches at Wegmans lately, check to make sure they aren’t part of this recall.
Fresh Peaches and Bakery Items Containing Fresh Peaches
REASON FOR RECALL:Potential presence of Salmonella
Wawona Packing Company has issued a recall on fresh peaches due to the potential presence of Salmonella.
PRODUCE ITEMS:
The following items purchased from 6/1/2020 through 8/19/2020:
|UPC
|Product
|Size
|Codes
|3338332200
|Wawona Sweet2Eat 2# Bagged Peaches
|2 LB
|Lot codes that begin with letters W, X or G.
|7789049048
|Wegmans Brand 2lb Bag Peaches
|2 LB
|Lot codes that begin with letters W, X or G.
For the items above, bags that do not have a small, white, rectangular sticker are not impacted by this recall.
The following items purchased 6/1/2020 through 8/21/2020:
|UPC
|Product
|Size
|Codes
|3314, 4400, 4401
|Select White Peach
|By the lb.
|ALL CODES
|3117, 4037, 4038, 4043, 4044, 4402, 4403, 4405
|Yellow Peach
|By the lb.
|ALL CODES
|94037, 94038, 94044, 94402
|Organic, Peaches
|By the lb.
|ALL CODES
|7789050252
|WB Org 2.5# Box Peaches
|2.5 LB
|ALL CODES
BAKERY ITEMS:
The following items containing fresh peaches and purchased 8/16/2020 through 8/21/2020:
|
REFUND INFORMATION: All product may be returned to the service desk for a full refund
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
