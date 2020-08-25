CLOSE
Recall On Peaches Sold At Wegmans

If you’ve purchased peaches at Wegmans lately, check to make sure they aren’t part of this recall.

 

 

Fresh Peaches and Bakery Items Containing Fresh Peaches

RECALL DATE: AUGUST 21, 2020
SOLD AT WEGMANS:Yes

REASON FOR RECALL:Potential presence of Salmonella

 

Wawona Packing Company has issued a recall on fresh peaches due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

PRODUCE ITEMS:

The following items purchased from 6/1/2020 through 8/19/2020:

UPC Product Size Codes
3338332200 Wawona Sweet2Eat 2# Bagged Peaches 2 LB Lot codes that begin with letters W, X or G.
7789049048 Wegmans Brand 2lb Bag Peaches 2 LB Lot codes that begin with letters W, X or G.

For the items above, bags that do not have a small, white, rectangular sticker are not impacted by this recall.

The following items purchased 6/1/2020 through 8/21/2020:

UPC Product Size Codes
3314, 4400, 4401 Select White Peach By the lb. ALL CODES
3117, 4037, 4038, 4043, 4044, 4402, 4403, 4405 Yellow Peach By the lb. ALL CODES
94037, 94038, 94044, 94402 Organic, Peaches By the lb. ALL CODES
7789050252 WB Org 2.5# Box Peaches 2.5 LB ALL CODES

BAKERY ITEMS:

The following items containing fresh peaches and purchased 8/16/2020 through 8/21/2020:

UPC Product Size
7789080600 Vanilla Trifle 9 OZ
7789038790 Mini Fruit Topped Shortcake 5 OZ
7789051145 Made with No Gluten Containing Ingredients Shortcake Slice 6 OZ
7789051239 1 Layer Peach Shortcake 26 OZ
7789051240 Mini Peach Shortcake 5 OZ
7789051241 Peach Shortcake Slice 7 OZ
7789033104 Peach Melba Whipped Cream Cake 1 EA
7789018953 Fruit Topped Cream Cheess Pie 40 OZ
7789015798 Mini Fruit Top Cream Cheese Pie 9 OZ
7789033395 20 Cm Single Fruit Tart 22 OZ
7789046316 Rustic Peach Tart 21 OZ
7789043362 8 cm Single Fruit Tart 4 OZ
7789046317 Rustic Peach Tart 3 OZ
20804600000 Dessert Cake/Slice 1 EA
7789050189 Made With No Gluten Containing Ingredients 1/8 Shortcake 30 OZ
7789050190 Made With No Gluten Containing Ingredients 1/4 Shortcake 60 OZ

 

REFUND INFORMATION: All product may be returned to the service desk for a full refund

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

 

