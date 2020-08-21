Wayne County Public Schools Has Computers To Loan To Families For School

WCPS is working to loan chromebooks/hotspots to families in need & who are unable to access online platforms or materials for remote instruction. Due to limited supplies, families must complete this survey by 8-26 to get their child on a waiting list.
Wayne County Public Schools is using this survey in order to determine internet and device needs for our students as it relates to remote learning. Your participation in this survey is critical to our planning efforts for remote learning per NC Senate Bill 704.
Please complete a separate survey for each student in your household.
