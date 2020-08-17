CLOSE
Cops Arrest Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect After Nearly 20 Years

The crime is said to be drug-related.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

After 18 years of remaining a mystery, arrests have been made in the murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

According to NBC New York,  federal officials and members of the New York City Police Department will announce charges for two suspects linked to the unsolved murder. Law enforcement sources identify the alleged suspects as Ronald Washington, who’s already in prison, and Karl Jordan, who was arrested by ATF and the NYPD Sunday.

The charges are set to be announced on Monday at a 2:30 p.m. press conference with Chief Rodney Harrison and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. According to a New York Times source, the suspects were indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking.

Jam Master Jay was killed inside a Queens studio in 2002 with few witnesses and no motive to explain the fatal shooting. His legacy has lived on as the acclaimed DJ for the hip hop group Run-DMC. His studio has been converted into the Hall of Fame studio owned by a new company that has maintained Jay’s legacy via painted murals and several Run-DMC memorabilia that adorns the walls.

This is a developing story. 

