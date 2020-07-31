CLOSE
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On Netflix’ Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

Naya Rivera Appearing On 'The View'

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

Naya Rivera, the “Glee” star accidentally drowned during a boating trip with her son Josey.

Fans of Rivera can watch her as a judge on the new episode of the cooking competition show “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet” on Netflix. The episode is titled “Birds Of A Feather” added Friday.

Rest In Peace: Here’s A Look At Naya Rivera’s Life Over The Years
15 photos

Show host Hunter March ask if she’s a baker. “I do, I have a 4-year-old son. So you kinda required to know how to bake at that point”, she replies.

“Sugar Rush” dedicated the episode to Naya.

RELATED: Body Found In Lake Piru During Search For Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera , Netflix , Sugar Rush

