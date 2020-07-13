CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Body Found In Lake Piru During Search For Naya Rivera

2015 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Glee Star Naya Rivera went missing Wednesday. Her son 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in the boat they rented earlier that day.

Monday, Ventura Sheriff announced that they discovered a body in the lake. According to TMZ, the body was confirmed as 33-year-old Naya Rivera.

Many commented to the tweet, their outcry, hoping that the body isn’t Naya.

“Part of me hopes it isn’t her. The other part of me hopes that if she is gone, that it is her. Her family deserves peace. Everyone needs to remember if it isn’t Naya, that someones life was still lost and they & their family deserve respect too.”

It was also mentioned that if the body does belong to her, it’s been being discovered exactly 7 years since Riveras Glee co-star Cory Monteith died due to drug toxicity.

TRENDING ARTICLES:

Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Video Of Another Cop Putting Knee On Man’s Neck

“Bad Marriage For Life” Will And Jada Speak On Her Entanglement With August Alsina

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE FOXYNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Body Found In Lake Piru During Search For Naya Rivera  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Quarantine Meals: Spicy Italian Turkey Sausage Over Polenta…
 2 hours ago
07.13.20
Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With…
 3 hours ago
07.13.20
The Washington Redskins Officially Announce The Decision To…
 5 hours ago
07.13.20
Tahj Mowry Shares His Feelings For Ex-Girlfriend Naya…
 7 hours ago
07.13.20
“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED…
 12 hours ago
07.13.20
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
“Bad Marriage For Life” Will And Jada Speak…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith May…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine,…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
Mo’Nique Addresses Speculation That She Will Replace NeNe…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
5 People Arrested In Connection With Rapper Pop…
 3 days ago
07.10.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Say Hello To Javicia Leslie, TV’s First Black…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Working Mom- Mom’s And Your Virtual Workspace
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Celebrity Stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew Does Not Want You…
 4 days ago
07.09.20
Close