Hot Spot: Black People Set The Record For Emmy Nominations! [WATCH]

The Emmy nominations have arrived and black people are taking over! Many black creators are nominated for the first time making history.

Some of our favorite shows like Euphoria, Pose, and Insecure are nominated for an award.

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are next to go head to head in a Verzuz battle. Speaking of Verzuz, Bow Wow has words for anybody who’s doubting his discography.

 

