CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John Lewis

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and pay his respects to the late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis, where his casket will lie in state at the US Capitol until Tuesday.

“I won’t be going, no,” Trump said before his departure. It was in 2017 Trump criticized in a tweet that Congressman Lewis, was “all talk” and “no action or results.” This was after Lewis referred to him as not being a “legitimate” President.

It’s been confirmed that Former GOP congressman who served with Mr. Lewis,  Vice President Mike Pence, his wife second lady Karen Pence, and Former Vice President and Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis.

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
16 photos

RELATED:

John Lewis , Linda Coleman , And G.K. Butterfield Discussing The Importance Of Voting {VIDEO}

John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of Congress’, Passes Away At 80

Congressman John Lewis , Donald Trump

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Trump Hosts Kazakh President Nazarbayev At The White House
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John…
 2 hours ago
07.27.20
Front Page News: Thoughts On Changing The Edmund…
 2 hours ago
07.27.20
Erika Alexander Talks About Creating The John Lewis…
 4 hours ago
07.27.20
Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At…
 5 hours ago
07.27.20
15 items
Who Is The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown…
 5 hours ago
07.27.20
WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off…
 7 hours ago
07.27.20
Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother…
 9 hours ago
07.27.20
Tyra Banks Announces Her Own Ice Cream Company…
 9 hours ago
07.27.20
Michael Rapaport DRAGS August Alsina, Dishes on Housewives,…
 11 hours ago
07.27.20
shooting
N.C. Man Dies In Officer Involved Shooting
 2 days ago
07.25.20
Erykah Badu Launches ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense
 3 days ago
07.24.20
Gary’s Tea: Lil Duval Sued Over “Stealing” Hit…
 3 days ago
07.24.20
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy,…
 3 days ago
07.26.20
Red and Yellow cocktail shot over a graphic colorful background
How To Make A Tequila Sunrise
 3 days ago
07.24.20
Close