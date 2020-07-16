CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Energy Bill Assistance Is Available In Wilson County

Fan, Temperature, Thermostat

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

Effective July 1, 2020, the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) application is accessible via ePASS.

A face-to-face interview is not required at this time.

The online application can be completed and printed at home. Once completed, the application can be returned using following methods:

  • Mail to: PO Box 459 Wilson, NC 27894
  • Use the agency drop box to return applications or other documents. The agency drop box is located outside the entrance on the right.
  • Drop off applications and other documents at the agency during regular business hours, 8-5, M-F.
  • Fax completed applications to 252-206-4198

Applicants can also call Wilson County DSS at 252-206-4000 to request an application be mailed to them.

The Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a Federally-funded program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling-related crisis. A household is considered to be in a crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely, and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source. Applications are taken beginning July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021, or until the CIP funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.

Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:

  • Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
  • Meet the income test
  • Have an energy-related crisis
  • Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis

To expedite the application processing time, the applicant may include the following with the signed application:

  • Picture ID
  • Social Security numbers for everyone in the household
  • Itemized final notice or past due energy bill
  • Documentation for income received for the previous 4 weeks (both earned and unearned) for anyone in the household from any source
  • The most current rental receipt or a signed statement from the landlord verifying the current rental status
Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet

12 photos Launch gallery

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet

Continue reading Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3061149" align="alignleft" width="841"] Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty[/caption] Now that season 2 of my favorite show Pose is FINALLY on Netflix, let me be the first to say, I miss my Mother of The Year Elektra Wintour. Elektra last season had a lot going on: she's working at Indochine, but also as a Dominatrix; one of her clients died and she had to cocoon his body and house him in her apartment; she started her own killer house (the House of Wintour, named after Vogue EIC Anna Wintour); and she is still reading the girls for filth, especially that white woman who tried it in episode 9. I was living for every second of it. But it's impossible to talk about Elektra without paying homage to the woman who plays her flawlessly: Dominique Jackson! The stunning transgender actress, who was born in Trinidad & Tobago is a force to be reckoned with. Immigrating to the U.S., Jackson has come a long way from past bouts of homelessness, substance abuse and trauma. But she has survived and after years in the ballroom scene and a stint on the short-lived show Strut, she is becoming a household name...and I love to see it! I also love seeing her win like she did in a recent spread in Marie Claire, where sis is giving all the glamour and high-fashion! Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBegfjDlW8F/   In the article, she opens about the importance of being an out and visible Black trans woman but is clear that that "political act" also has its disadvantages, especially when it comes to her safety. "When people come up to me, I don't know if they’re going to stab me, shoot me. Those three seconds of an approach are very scary,” she says recalling an incident on the train where a fan came up to her. She now admits, she has hired a bodyguard. “It’s very expensive for me now, because I don’t feel safe just running around the streets like nothing," she admits. Despite the current state of Black America, including the deaths of two Black trans women—Riah Melton and Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells, along with that violent attack against a Black trans woman in Minnesota, Iyanna Dior—Jackson is trying to look at the 2020 Election with some sense of hope, telling Marie Claire, "I’ve always felt like the current administration was a slingshot that probably we all needed. Because in a slingshot you have to be pulled way back before you can be catapulted forward.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CBhDnTSFkrM/   While Pose is sadly on a temporary production hiatus (THANKS CORONAVIRUS), Jackson is so grateful that the show was renewed and continues to be welcomed with opened arms. “It spoke volumes to how the world perceived us, to how FX felt about us, and to how important this show was, how our lives really did matter.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CBoS1MlFwQu/   Once again, I just adore this woman, and while it looks like we won't be seeing another season of Pose until 2021, you don't have until then to get your muva Elektra fix, just feast your eyes on this gallery of Dominique's best red carpet lewks:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Assistance , Energy Bill , Wilson , Wilson County

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Michelle Obama
The Michelle Obama Podcast Is Coming Later This…
 31 mins ago
07.16.20
Sounds About White: Woman Says “I Still Love…
 3 hours ago
07.16.20
Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama…
 5 hours ago
07.16.20
Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In…
 7 hours ago
07.16.20
Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed…
 8 hours ago
07.16.20
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 9 hours ago
07.16.20
Tyra Banks Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As…
 9 hours ago
07.16.20
Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills, YBN Cordae & More…
 9 hours ago
07.16.20
Working Moms Dealing With Obesity And COVID-19
 10 hours ago
07.16.20
Yikes! Lamar Odom Gets A Bikini Wax
 10 hours ago
07.16.20
North Carolina City Apologizes For Slavery
 23 hours ago
07.15.20
Hot Spot: Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Left The…
 1 day ago
07.15.20
Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know…
 1 day ago
07.15.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…
 1 day ago
07.15.20
Close