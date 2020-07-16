Energy Bill Assistance Is Available In Wilson County

Effective July 1, 2020, the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) application is accessible via ePASS.
A face-to-face interview is not required at this time.
The online application can be completed and printed at home. Once completed, the application can be returned using following methods:
- Mail to: PO Box 459 Wilson, NC 27894
- Use the agency drop box to return applications or other documents. The agency drop box is located outside the entrance on the right.
- Drop off applications and other documents at the agency during regular business hours, 8-5, M-F.
- Fax completed applications to 252-206-4198
Applicants can also call Wilson County DSS at 252-206-4000 to request an application be mailed to them.
The Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a Federally-funded program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling-related crisis. A household is considered to be in a crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life-threatening or health-related emergency and sufficient, timely, and appropriate assistance is not available from any other source. Applications are taken beginning July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021, or until the CIP funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.
Households that meet the following criteria may be eligible:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
- Meet the income test
- Have an energy-related crisis
- Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis
To expedite the application processing time, the applicant may include the following with the signed application:
- Picture ID
- Social Security numbers for everyone in the household
- Itemized final notice or past due energy bill
- Documentation for income received for the previous 4 weeks (both earned and unearned) for anyone in the household from any source
- The most current rental receipt or a signed statement from the landlord verifying the current rental status
Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet
Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Slayed The Red Carpet
1. Champagne Dreams Dahlin'Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Golden GoddessSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Come Thru Short, ShortsSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Royal In BlueSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Elekra Approved CampSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Green GoddessSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. OK Hoop Skirt!Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Pretty In PinkSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. All The Naomi VibesSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Yaaaasss Legs!Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Demure in BlackSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Model Ready!Source:Getty 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark