Black Salon Owners Could Qualify For A $10k Grant

Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders have partnered to give away $200,000 in grants through the Salon Give Back program.
Beauty salons occupy a sacred space in the lives of Black women. However, due to COVID-19 and “Safer at Home” practices, salons all over the country have been forced to close their doors and independent stylists are unable to make a living. Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head and Shoulders have partnered to support our community of Black female salon owners and/or stylists with the Salon Give Back. Twenty (20) salon owners and/or stylists will win grants of $10,000 each for a total of $200,000!
Gold Series and Royal Oils are committed to helping salons reopen and rebuild after the pandemic and remain dedicated to elevating and supporting Black women through entrepreneurship.
Tell your favorite salon owner or stylist to apply today. The Application closes July 12th and winners will be announced July 15th.
To be eligible, you must:
- Be a hair salon owner or hair stylist
- Be black and female-owned
- Be located in the US
- Meet all other eligibility requirements as stated in the Grant Program Terms
Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark