Black Salon Owners Could Qualify For A $10k Grant

Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders have partnered to give away $200,000 in grants through the Salon Give Back program.

Beauty salons occupy a sacred space in the lives of Black women. However, due to COVID-19 and “Safer at Home” practices, salons all over the country have been forced to close their doors and independent stylists are unable to make a living. Gold Series from Pantene and Royal Oils by Head and Shoulders have partnered to support our community of Black female salon owners and/or stylists with the Salon Give Back. Twenty (20) salon owners and/or stylists will win grants of $10,000 each for a total of $200,000!

Gold Series and Royal Oils are committed to helping salons reopen and rebuild after the pandemic and remain dedicated to elevating and supporting Black women through entrepreneurship.

Tell your favorite salon owner or stylist to apply today. The Application closes July 12th and winners will be announced July 15th.

To be eligible, you must:

Be a hair salon owner or hair stylist

Be black and female-owned

Be located in the US

Meet all other eligibility requirements as stated in the Grant Program Terms

Chances are your parents remember The Rider, Puma's classic jogging sneaker first launched in the '80s. Well, it's back -- not that it ever left exactly--but the shoe has been remixed with a focus on the ladies, an updated '90s aesthetic, and Winnie Harlow as the face. Named The Mile Rider, the new shoe draws influence from jet-ski inspired graphics with its bright pops of pink, yellow, blue, and green on top of the black synthetic leather base. With its focus on comfort, the cushiony shoe is perfect for (masked) summer fun, even if we're all spending a little less time outdoors these days, and Harlow seems to agree.

"The Mile Rider has become my new favorite sneaker," the 25-year-old model said in a news release. "I love the sporty look, the color combination, and how comfy they are – they are definitely summer ready." Harlow shared the news that she's Puma's newest ambassador on Instagram last month, and as part of that partnership, Puma will be making a product donation to the Trayvon Martin Foundation's Summer STEM Camp. The sneaker brand has also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and stopped all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram throughout July as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign to support its Black consumers. We should also point out Meg the Stallion is another celeb adding to the Black Girl Magic on Puma's roster. The Mile Rider retails for $80 and will be available on Puma.com and in Puma stores and other select retailers this Saturday, July 11.

