CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

You Can Apply To The Wake County Schools Virtual Academy Starting This Week

Girl (7-9) using computer, close-up

Source: Gary Buss / Getty

If you have health concerns when it comes to sending your kids to school this fall, you have the option of a virtual academy in Wake County. The application period is July 10th-July 20th. Details can be found here. 

Get more info about returning to campus in Wake County here.

Enrollment in the WCPSS Virtual Academy

  • Students will remain enrolled at their current school as assigned by WCPSS Student Assignment.
  • Supports from Special Education Services will be provided by qualified teachers and related service providers.
  • Students will continue to receive updates and services via their assigned school. These services include but are not limited to AIG, ESL, Intervention and 504 services.
  • K-12 students & families who participate in the Virtual Academy will be permitted to participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities including athletics through their current school.

Daily Structure in the WCPSS Virtual Academy

  • Students who choose fully online instruction should expect the following to be true across all grade levels:
  • To the degree possible, students will be assigned teachers from their current school.  However, in some cases, WCPSS may assign students to different schools within a region to form classes.
  • Students will experience a daily school schedule that includes the same components of the school day as their grade level peers participating in face-to-face or blended instruction to the degree feasible.
  • Students will receive counseling and social emotional support from their current school staff.
  • Students will experience an intentional effort on the part of their school’s staff to make meaningful connections and to create a true classroom community.

Instruction in the WCPSS Virtual Academy

  • Students who choose to engage in fully online instruction should expect the following to be true across all grade levels:
  • Students will experience the WCPSS core instructional program online.  Instruction will be standards-aligned and focused on ensuring student mastery.
  • Students will either be assigned to a teacher within their school or their school’s region.  Structures will be in place to communicate needs and progress to a student’s current school if they are assigned to a teacher within the region.
  • Grading structures will be consistent with in-person and blended instruction environments and Board Policy 3400.
  • Any specialized services (Special Education, ESL, 504 Plans, Intervention Plans) will be implemented by staff at the student’s current school to provide continuity of service from 2019-2020.
  • For magnet school students, magnet programming will be implemented to the degree possible in the online environment.
  • Teachers will work in collaboration with other school staff members to align instructional practices and expectations.
  • It will not be feasible to offer all specials/elective programs in a fully online environment.  Students who choose the WCPSS Virtual Academy program option may need to adjust specials/ elective schedule choices.
  • Students and families will have support from a Student Help Desk for technology assistance.
  • Students and families will have access to library media services.

Get more details about the Wake County Schools Virtual Academy here.

 

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15

An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut's Fine A**

15 photos Launch gallery

An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut's Fine A**

Continue reading An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut’s Fine A**

An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut's Fine A**

[caption id="attachment_3164570" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Randy Holmes / Getty[/caption] When we saw Morris Chestnut was trending on Twitter, we immediately braced ourselves and uttered a prayer as we clicked on his name. Whew, thank God. Nothing had happened to the actor, instead all the tweets were all appreciation posts for the divine thespian, who is arguably considered the GOAT a.k.a the finest man to ever grace our screens. Since his debut in 1991 as Ricky in Boyz In The Hood to his most recent work on The Enemy Within and The Resident, Chestnut has remained consistent, charming and chiseled. There's no coincidence his appreciation fell on hump day, so here's a bunch of pics of the 51-year-old actor to gawk at.

Read More: What’s Impacting Our Community Town Hall {VIRTUAL EVENT}

Read More: Mixed Couple In Raleigh Receive Threatening Letter From Anonymous Neighbor

Read More: It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic

 

 

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

schools , Virtual Academy , Wake County

Videos
Latest
Working Mom- Mom’s And Your Virtual Workspace
 3 hours ago
07.09.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The…
 4 hours ago
07.09.20
Sheriff Who Is Also A Pastor Physically Threatens…
 4 hours ago
07.09.20
Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen…
 5 hours ago
07.09.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 6 hours ago
07.09.20
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Discusses Gun Violence &…
 23 hours ago
07.08.20
Gary’s Tea: What Makes Someone An “Exotic” Woman?…
 23 hours ago
07.08.20
12 items
It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Jeff Johnson On How White Supremacy Impacts The…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Why #BlackOutDay2020 Is…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Jordan Emanuel’s Birthday Landed Her A Gig As…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Close