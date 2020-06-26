CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The First College To Cancel All Fall Sports

Howard University defeats Morehouse College 30 - 27 in the AT&T Nation's Football Clossic

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morehouse College has decided to cancel all fall sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter from Morehouse President, David A. Thomas said the school has decided not to participate in intercollegiate athletic competition with the NCAA or the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) this upcoming Fall.

Sports that will be affected are cross country and football, but Winter and Spring sports will not be cancelled. Thomas said this was not an easy decision and that he hopes this will allow students to return safely to campus in August.

Just this week Georgia has seen the COVID-19 make a resurgence over the past few weeks and reported cases are the highest its been since the beginning of the outbreak.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter from Morehouse College

The First College To Cancel All Fall Sports  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The First College To Cancel All Fall Sports
 4 hours ago
06.26.20
‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Dies…
 4 hours ago
06.26.20
Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship!…
 5 hours ago
06.26.20
Skincare Diaries: Tika Sumpter Swears By This $30…
 7 hours ago
06.26.20
Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was…
 7 hours ago
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
13 items
#RIP To The King Of Pop: 13 Michael…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
AJ Johnson Talks ‘Girlfriends Check-In,’ & Staying Relevant…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Bevel Teams Up With Headspace To Offer Free…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Former Vivienne Westwood Employee Claims Manager Didn’t Want…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Debbie Allen Hosted And Catered Raven-Symoné’s Surprise Wedding!
 1 day ago
06.25.20
Aubri Ebony Wants Black Models To Be Paid…
 1 day ago
06.25.20
6 items
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
15 items
Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin’…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Close