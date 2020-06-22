Another Area Sheetz Employee Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

An employee at the Sheetz location located at 505 Wendell Boulevard in Wendell has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no immediate plans to close the store according to a Sheetz spokesperson. The spokes person said the “store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting.”
The employee was last at work on June 12th.
Employees at three Triangle Sheetz locations have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. The locations were in Raleigh, Morrisville and Durham, according to WNCN.
