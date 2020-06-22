CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Another Area Sheetz Employee Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Woman pumping gas

Source: Tom Merton / Getty

An employee at the Sheetz location located at 505 Wendell Boulevard in Wendell has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no immediate plans to close the store according to a Sheetz spokesperson. The spokes person said the “store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting.”

The employee was last at work on June 12th.

Employees at three Triangle Sheetz locations have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. The locations were in Raleigh, Morrisville and Durham, according to WNCN.

Read More: Raleigh Confederate Statues Pulled Down On Juneteenth; One Left Hanging By Its Neck On Downtown Street Sign

Read More: D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage

Read More: Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s Assembly And Online March On Washington

 

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

John Boyega's Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

14 photos Launch gallery

John Boyega's Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

Continue reading John Boyega’s Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

John Boyega's Tweet Praising Black Women For Their Prayers Turns Into Sinfully Delightful #BlackTwitter Thread

[caption id="attachment_3153209" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty[/caption] We officially deemed John Boyega our woke Yoruba bae after he told racists to go perform fellatio (use your imagination) and his poignant speech at the #BlackLiveMatters protests. Must Read: FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae We stan a woke king and John is saying and doing everything right. The Star Wars actor gave Black women credit for helping his hair grow with their prayers. Swoons. We be growing stuff.  https://twitter.com/JohnBoyega/status/1270713207787646977 His tweet sent heat waves through the collective panties of Black women on #BlackTwitter and his replies and DMs are filled with proposals. Even The Real host Loni Love chimed in https://twitter.com/LoniLove/status/1270740320523710464 The comments are pretty hilarious. See a few, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID-19 , Sheetz , wendell

Videos
Latest
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 2 hours ago
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…
 2 hours ago
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
A Black Woman Remembers Losing Her Job As…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
9 items
Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
Detective Chris Anderson Gives 5 Tips On Driving…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Gets Criticized For Blaming…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting…
 5 days ago
06.17.20
Attorney Justin Miller Addresses The Case Of Rayshard…
 6 days ago
06.16.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Lies That Dudes Be Telling…
 6 days ago
06.16.20
Close