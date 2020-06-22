Another Area Sheetz Employee Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

An employee at the Sheetz location located at 505 Wendell Boulevard in Wendell has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no immediate plans to close the store according to a Sheetz spokesperson. The spokes person said the “store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting.”

The employee was last at work on June 12th.

Employees at three Triangle Sheetz locations have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. The locations were in Raleigh, Morrisville and Durham, according to WNCN.

Read More: Raleigh Confederate Statues Pulled Down On Juneteenth; One Left Hanging By Its Neck On Downtown Street Sign

Read More: D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage

Read More: Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s Assembly And Online March On Washington

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark