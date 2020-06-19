CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Town Of Chapel Hill Is Starting Weekly Mask Distribution

adidas Face mask

Source: adidas / adidas

Starting Wednesday, June 17, the Town of Chapel Hill is launching a free face mask distribution campaign, effective until further notice. This campaign aims to ensure all residents who need face coverings have access to them.  Masks are limited to four per household.

Free mask distribution will occur every Wednesday and Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at:

  • Fire Station 1: 403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, and
  • Fire Station 3: 1615 E. Franklin Street

This is part of the Town’s broader effort to keep our community safer and healthier during the pandemic.  In the past few weeks, the Town distributed approximately 5,000 masks at the local food bank distribution, to our public housing residents, and to community partners serving our most vulnerable communities.

If you are interested in donating masks to support this effort, the Town is also now accepting donations at various locations around Town.

View this flyer (EnglishEspañol / Spanish简体中文 / Chinese ) for information on both mask pickup and mask donation sites and times.

For more information or questions, contact housingandcommunity@townofchapelhill.org.

 

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

20 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Continue reading Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Chapel Hill , free , Masks

Videos
Latest
9 items
Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility…
 19 hours ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 21 hours ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 22 hours ago
06.18.20
Detective Chris Anderson Gives 5 Tips On Driving…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Gets Criticized For Blaming…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
Attorney Justin Miller Addresses The Case Of Rayshard…
 3 days ago
06.16.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Lies That Dudes Be Telling…
 3 days ago
06.16.20
ABC News Exec Under Investigation Due To History…
 3 days ago
06.16.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…
 3 days ago
06.16.20
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE…
 3 days ago
06.16.20
Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A…
 4 days ago
06.15.20
Activist Kimberly Jones Shares What Black People Need…
 4 days ago
06.15.20
Close