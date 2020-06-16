Man Approached By San Francisco “Karen” Gives Interview About What Happened After The Video

After an incident with the San Francisco “Karen,” Lisa Alexander, the man who was the subject of her interrogation in front of his own home is speaking out.

James Juanillo posted the video on his Facebook page on Tuesday. It shows Alexander and a guy questioning Juanillo about whether he lives at the property where he’s stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on the retaining wall in chalk. Eventually, the couple asserts that they know Juanillo doesn’t live at the home and accuse him of breaking the law.

Turns out, Alexander and the other man were wrong. Juanillo, who is Filipino, told KGO-TV that he guessed that the White couple believed he didn’t belong in the wealthy area and was obviously defacing someone else’s property. The couple called the police on the man.

