Beware! The Scammers Are Busy!!!

Kidnapping Scam

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

Scammers are stealing stimulus checks directly from mailboxes. The scammers then “wash” the checks.

“We have business or gangs of enterprise people who “wash” the check,’’ said Special Agent Stefanie Hipkins who is a Supervisory Agent with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh.

According to Hipkins, the thieves will then change who the check is made out to and they might change the amount of the check.

“They’re very good at what they do,” she said. “I’ve seen some of them.”

 

 

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

Continue reading 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="alignleft" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case...point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you're worried about which ones you buy, don't. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

 

