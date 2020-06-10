CLOSE
Cary Student Graduates With Perfect Attendance From Kindergarten To 12th Grade

Eboni Hayes is a Cary student who is graduating from high school without missing a day of school from kindergarten thru her senior year.

“In elementary school…I had to go to school every single day,” she said. “But when I got to sixth grade, I started realizing, I have perfect attendance. If I can get through these three years and the next four years, I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Eboni’s parents,Todd and Trice Hayes said,”She’s showing everyone, not just young people, but everyone, that if you put dedication, focus, and determination into anything you can do anything, you can be anything because 90 percent of life is just showing up and she shows up every single day.”

 

 

Tamela Mann Slays Birthday Photo With Bomb Hairstyle

[caption id="attachment_3152775" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] It's gemini season and some of our favorite celebs are celebrating another year around the sun. Tamala Mann, who recently made headlines for marching for George Floyd, is slaying her birthday do'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOKhEBHUlb/ The Take Me To The King singer embarked on a weight loss journey as a WW ambassador, in 2019, and lost 40 pounds within months. But if you've been keeping up with the actress and singer, she's been slaying. Tamela always keeps it cute in fabulous dresses from her own collection that can be shopped on TamelaMann.com. The athleisure line, which is on brand for the active gospel singer, is for women sizes 12-32. We love athleisure because it allows you to transition from working out to werking it. Whether its athleisure or a gown on the red carpet, Tamela's curves look good in it all. Check out Tamela slaying on the 'gram.

 

