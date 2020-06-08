Raleigh Gets Its Own “End Racism” Mural On Martin Street

If you’re driving on Martin Street, you might notice something new on the street. It’s an “End Racism Now” mural that is bright yellow and 20-feet long. The mural was inspired by the “Black Lives Matter” painting on 16th Street leading to the White House in Washington, D.C.
Charman Driver, who is one of the organizers behind the mural, said she approached the Raleigh mayor about the the mural being placed in front of the Confederate obelisk by the North Carolina State Capitol building. Mayor Mary-Anne Baldwin suggested it be placed in front of the contemporary art museum.
“Really it would have made a lot of sense, ‘End Racism Now’ is what it says, leading up to that Confederate statue that is so painful for so many Americans. We’d like to see it gone. We’re not going to stop,” Driver said.
“It feels great. It’s beautiful and it amplifies our voices,” said Driver. “We just have to keep the momentum moving. Keep going, pushing, pressing, we are going to get the statues removed, we’re not going to stop and we want to do it peacefully.”
