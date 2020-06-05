During COVID-19, Would You Rather Vote In Person Or Absentee?

If you are looking to vote via an absentee ballot in November, you can request your ballot now!
|October 9
|5:00 p.m.
|Voter registration deadline
|October 27
|5:00 p.m.
|Last day to submit an absentee ballot request
|November 3
|5:00 p.m.
|Absentee ballots delivered to the Board of Elections must be received by 5:00 p.m. If mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
Who is qualified to vote absentee by mail?
Any registered voter may vote an absentee ballot.
How do I request an absentee ballot?
State law requires that you submit the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form.
May I request an absentee ballot for someone else?
You may request an absentee ballot for a near relative, defined as a spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, or as a verifiable legal guardian.
A person in possession of a Power of Attorney for an individual is not granted the authority to request an absentee ballot for the individual.
May I hand-deliver another person’s absentee ballot to the Board of Elections office?
A near relative or verifiable legal guardian may hand-deliver a voter’s absentee ballot.
Do I have to submit a new absentee request for each election?
Yes. You must submit a new absentee request for each election.
How do I confirm that you received my voted absentee ballot?
You may track the status of your returned ballot online.
May I hand-deliver my voted absentee ballot to an Election Day polling place?
No. Hand-delivered absentee ballots may be submitted to the Board of Elections office and must be received by the 5 p.m. deadline on or before Election Day.
May I mail my voted absentee ballot in the same envelope as another person’s envelope?
No. The envelope is specific to that voter and must contain only that voter’s ballot.
Can I track my ballot once it has been mailed to me?
No, but you can use the Informed Delivery by the USPS to digitally preview your letter-sized mailpieces whenever, wherever – even while traveling – on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.
FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae
10 photos Launch gallery
FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae
1. Come Through My King!Source:WENN 1 of 10
2. Rock That Red BooSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Baby BluesSource:WENN 3 of 10
4. Casual Comfy CuteSource:WENN 4 of 10
5. Dem Lips Tho?!Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. May The Force Be With You, Sir!Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Star Wars SwagSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Winners RoomSource:WENN 8 of 10
9. King of KatweSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. The DopestSource:WENN 10 of 10
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark