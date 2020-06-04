Wake County Adds Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Slots, Dates

Due to demand and an ability to respond to that demand, Wake County Public Health has added several testing slots and dates to its COVID-19 testing efforts for at-risk groups.
On Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5, testing has been expanded to accommodate up to 250 people per day at the Wake County Commons Building, located at 4011 Carya Dr, Raleigh. The testing, which will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., is free, but people must follow a three-step process to claim their spot.
- Step 1: Select the time slot that works best for their schedule by clicking on the “Sign Up” button here for the date they’d like to be tested.
- Step 2: Complete this registration form.
- Step 3: Print the completed registration form or have it saved in an email for access at the testing site.
Tests are reserved for those who:
- Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;
- Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19;
- Are healthcare workers or first responders;
- Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters;
- Are 65 years old or older;
- Have underlying health conditions;
- Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population; or
- Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult.
Testing began at the Wake County Commons Building on Monday. As of Wednesday morning, Wake County staff have tested 455 people.
“Drive-thru testing provides a great opportunity to offer testing to people who may not have access elsewhere,” said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director. “It’s a streamlined process—we can move a lot of people through quickly and maintain a safe environment for our workers and patients.”
Candidates who fit the criteria for drive-thru testing should visit our website to schedule an appointment. By selecting a specific 30-minute window of time for testing, residents will avoid long lines and help the process flow smoothly for everyone.
The last day for testing at the Wake County Commons Building will be Friday, June 5.
On Sunday, June 7, the Wake County Public Health team will resume testing at its second testing site at the Southern Regional Center, located at 271 Bramblehill Drive in Fuquay-Varina. Testing here will also be free, but will also require people to follow the same three-step sign-up process mentioned above.
Wake County Public Health plans to offer additional testing opportunities at different locations throughout the county at least through June. Updated information will be shared at covid19.wakegov.com/testing.
In addition to Wake County testing sites, several community partners are offering tests. To find a testing site near you, click here.
Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests
Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests
1. KeKe Palmer1 of 13
2. John Boyega2 of 13
3. Porsha Williams3 of 13
4. J. Cole4 of 13
5. Nick Cannon5 of 13
6. Tinashe6 of 13
7. Tessa Thompson7 of 13
8. Michael B. Jordan8 of 13
9. Jamie Foxx9 of 13
10. Kehlani10 of 13
11. Ariana Grande11 of 13
12. Kendrick Sampson12 of 13
13. Amber Riley13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark