Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and Outs of Unemployment [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our financial advisor Jini Thornton talks about the dilemmas citizens are facing with returning to working in the midst of coronavirus.  Some people are being forced to head back to work but are making more money while being safe at home on unemployment.

Thornton discusses the options you may have moving forward during the pandemic and how long may have left with collecting your checks.

 

