Black Tony’s Mama Goes To Jail On Mother’s Day!

Black Tony truly has an excuse every week but this week is different!  After celebrating Mother’s Day over the weekend, Black Tony is spending his Monday at a bail bond because his mama is in jail!

There was a big fight at the cookout because of his mama’s boyfriend.  Listen to Black Tony explain the story of how his Mother’s Day celebration was ruined.

 

Close