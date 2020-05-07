CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]

Mother’s Day is around the corner and if quarantine ruined your original plans, Eva’s got you covered with some last-minute gift ideas.

Because of the times, this year’s celebration requires a little more out of the box thinking. Even if you don’t make the gifts in time, please don’t forget to call your mom on her day.

Listen to all of the ideas to make Mother’s Day different but still special!

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]
 4 hours ago
05.07.20
7 Quarantine-Style Mother’s Day Celebration Ideas
 7 hours ago
05.07.20
9 items
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations
 7 hours ago
05.07.20
Quarantine Haircare: Jesse Williams Helps GF Taylour Paige…
 10 hours ago
05.07.20
Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up…
 11 hours ago
05.07.20
Tina Knowles Lawson Is Fine Being Called The…
 11 hours ago
05.07.20
Report: NFL Star Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint…
 11 hours ago
05.07.20
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
The Obamas Are Doing Something Special For Graduation!…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
10 items
Nas Daughter Destiny Jones Is STUNNING! [Photos]
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
12 items
Kylie Jenner Lounging Around Her $36 Million Mansion…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 1 day ago
05.06.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 1 day ago
05.06.20
Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe…
 2 days ago
05.05.20
Close