CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation Into The Case Of Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for justice in this growing case.  Ahmaud Arbery was killed by a father and son in Brunswick, Georgia after they assumed he was breaking into a construction site. Arbery jogged every day in the area and was also unarmed.

Since the 25-year-old was shot in February, there haven’t been any arrests for the incident but the former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis are under investigation.

Listen to see hear about the case and what we can expect moving forward.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation Into The Case Of Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
The Obamas Are Doing Something Special For Graduation!…
 4 hours ago
05.06.20
10 items
Nas Daughter Destiny Jones Is STUNNING! [Photos]
 6 hours ago
05.06.20
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation…
 6 hours ago
05.06.20
12 items
Kylie Jenner Lounging Around Her $36 Million Mansion…
 7 hours ago
05.06.20
Tyra Banks A Villian?
 7 hours ago
05.06.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 7 hours ago
05.06.20
Ciara’s Son Future’s Big Chop ‘Inspired’ By Kobe…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
20 items
Happy Birthday Vanessa Bryant! The Mamba’s Are Family…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Hair Salons Not Ready To Reopen: ‘Masks Don’t…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Jasmine Phillips Went From Struggling With Her Curl…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 1 day ago
05.05.20
Short Ribs Cooking With Karen Clark
Quarantine Cooking: Chrissy Teigen’s Braised Short Ribs
 2 days ago
05.05.20
20 items
Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan…
 2 days ago
05.04.20
Close