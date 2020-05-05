CLOSE
Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural Hair In New Budweiser Ad

Our faves team up with the beer company and the Salvation Army for a good cause during the coronavirus pandemic.

Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union & Yvonne Orji Say ‘Whassup’ in New PSA from Budweiser

Source: Budweiser / Budweiser

Listen: during these dark times during the coronavirus pandemic, while we are all social distancing, having a connection with others is key.

This is why this newest series of Budweiser commercials has us in our feelings, but are also letting us travel a bit, back-in-the-day. Hosted by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, each ad focuses on the art of Zoom meetings, but with that old iconic “Whasssup” feel.

In an episode from last week, Union and Wade call up a few more friends including Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs.

Watch:

We love it all…but we also want to point out of this amazing natural hair, especially Yvonne Orji’s beautiful tight fro! Given that we are so used to seeing her in a wig, this new lewk is giving us LIFE!

All this feel-goodness is for a good cause: the beloved beer company teamed up with The Salvation Army “in response to rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty, and fear resulting from the pandemic.”

According to a press release they sent to HelloBeauiful:

“Every day at 6:00 PM EST, Budweiser will be offering its community the chance to say “whassup” through a host of interactive activations on its social platforms. This is headlined by “whassup” live chats every Thursday via Instagram Live on @BudweiserUSA where different celebrities will check in while having a Bud and answering questions submitted by fans. The program will kick off with Dwyane Wade tomorrow, April 30, at 6:00 PM EST.

The Salvation Army has trained staff available for English and Spanish speakers every day from 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM EST at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.”

Wade partnered with Budweiser because he believed in their message.

“My wife and I wanted to partner with Budweiser because we believe the message is crucial,” the basketball icon said in a statement.

“We both remembered the original ‘whassup’ ads and love the idea of bringing them back as a genuine PSA to connect with each other. We encourage everyone to take a moment out from their day to check-in with their friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural Hair In New Budweiser Ad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

