CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]

Singer Monica shares with her friend Tiny on Friends & Family Hustle what she’s looking for in a man post divorce with former NBA player, Shannon Brown.

Monica listed everything she wanted in a gentleman, while Tiny suggests that she just needs a man with money.

The crew debates on whether chivalry is dead and what women expect from a man regardless if he has money or not.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 4 hours ago
04.30.20
Say What? Georgia No Longer Has Driving Test…
 4 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 5 hours ago
04.30.20
US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” Documentary Is Headed To Netflix…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Atlanta Mayor Tells Tamron Hall Her ‘Heart Sank’…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Crash Causes Gas Station Explosion In Henderson
 1 day ago
04.29.20
LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Your List Of Upcoming Food Distribution Dates And…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
How To Use Rice Water For Your Hair
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Cardi B Rocks A Pink Hair Bow Crafted…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Close