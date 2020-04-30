CLOSE
No More Naked Faces In Costco As Of May 4th

Starting May 4th, your face needs to be covered up if you want to shop in Costco. Starting May 4th, the store says that all customers need to be wearing a mask. This won’t apply to children ages 2 and younger or to people with medical conditions that can’t have their mouths and noses covered.

 

 

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

 

