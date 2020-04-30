No More Naked Faces In Costco As Of May 4th

Starting May 4th, your face needs to be covered up if you want to shop in Costco. Starting May 4th, the store says that all customers need to be wearing a mask. This won’t apply to children ages 2 and younger or to people with medical conditions that can’t have their mouths and noses covered.
Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation
18 photos Launch gallery
Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation
1. Garcelle Beauvais1 of 18
2. Vanessa Williams2 of 18
3. Ashanti3 of 18
4. Tracee Ellis Ross4 of 18
5. Porsha Williams5 of 18
6. Gabrielle Union6 of 18
7. Susan Kelechi Watson7 of 18
8. Teairra Mari8 of 18
9. NeNe Leakes9 of 18
10. Kenya Moore10 of 18
11. Tia Mowry-Hardrict11 of 18
12. KJ Smith12 of 18
13. Yandy Smith13 of 18
14. Cynthia Bailey14 of 18
15. MJ Rodriguez15 of 18
16. Halle Berry16 of 18
17. Indya Moore17 of 18
18. Nia Long18 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark